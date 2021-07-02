Barnes pub closed for two years to reopen following £450,000 investment

A pub in Barnes will create up to 30 full and part time jobs when it reopens next month after being closed for two years.

Barnes residents will soon be getting to enjoy pints at the pub – now named The Crossing – after its recent refurbishment has brought it up a gear.

The White Hart Lane haunt received a £450,000 cash injection from restaurant, bar and hospitality operator Christian Arden and Heineken owned Star Pubs & Bars.

Arden said: “I want The Crossing to offer fabulous food and drink at reasonable prices served in a warm, laid-back atmosphere. Lockdowns have taught us to be better operators at our sister pub in Clapham and now we have to be the best.

“The front of house team is a vital ingredient and will be led by Sean Cody, currently our general manager at The Rectory, Clapham Old Town.

“Sustainability has been key to the planning. ‘My wife is the co-founder of the award-winning campaign organisation, A Plastic Planet, so as you can imagine I have to take this stuff seriously. We’ll be using local suppliers, fresh ingredients and minimising single use plastic and waste.”

There will be seating both inside and outside, with a gorgeous new garden terrace which can hold up to 60 people.

This will go alongside the new outdoor kitchen which will offer up a bespoke grill and rotisserie as well as a wood-fired pizza oven.

REFURBISHED: The venue has received a new look – above is an artist’s impression of the finished product

Arden added that the pub will be using some fascinating other methods in order to ensure minimal waste.

He said: “Our cellar will have a Smart Dispense system which produces consistent, superior quality draught beer and cider whilst reducing waste, water and energy consumption.

“Pubs have always been a great example of sustainable leadership with beer drawn from reusable kegs and served in glasses that are washed. There is very little waste. I want The Crossing to set an example.

“This project has been over a year in the planning, and we have a tough challenge ahead.

“Above all The Crossing will be a community pub for locals and I can’t wait to get the show on the road.”

The pub will look to host events such as quiz nights, book clubs and of course, air all-important sports fixtures.

It will also give community groups the chance to use the venue for no cost as well as giving the option for punters to make use of it as a co-working hub, with charging points located all around the venue.

It seems the pub is in good hands, with Arden having taken on the task of re-launching similar sites in the past.

Richard Campbell, Regional Operations Director of Star Pubs & Bars said: “I am delighted that Christian has taken on the lease of The Crossing.

“He has hospitality in his bones and has previous experience of re-launching pubs such as Shillibeers in North London and The Rectory in Clapham.

“Barnes has been crying out for a pub restaurant of this calibre and I am confident it will be a great success. I wish Christian and his team well.”