Five best things to do in south west London

By SWL staff

June 18 2020, 12.25

London is the capital of England and largest city in the United Kingdom. It stands on the River Thames and annually attracts more tourists than almost any other city in the world.

Although the most popular tourist attractions stand in the City, along the famous river, each part of the city has something unique to offer its visitors.

With that in mind, here are our top five things to do in south west London:

Richmond Park

The largest park in South West London, Richmond Park is one of the eight Royal Parks in the capital and covers an area of 2,500 acres. Here you can escape to the great outdoors with its wide-open spaces, featuring rare species of birds, beetles and wildflowers.

At Richmond Park you can tour the Isabella Plantation woodland gardens, chill at the Pembroke Lodge tea rooms and enjoy views of St Paul’s Cathedral from King Henry’s Mound. Here you may choose to sit back to enjoy playing bingo online whilst the rest of your family chills ahead of some of the many adventures that await.

For those with a bundle of energy you can enjoy power kiting, horse riding, a round of golf, or hire a bike to cycle along the Tamsin Trail.

Kew Gardens

Founded in 1840, the Royal Botanic Gardens are home to the ‘largest and most diverse botanical and mycological collections in the world’.

Here you’ll find more than 8.5 million plants and fungi, a library containing more than 750,000 volumes and an illustration collection containing over 175,000 prints and drawings of plants.

Kew Gardens is a World Heritage Site that attracts millions of tourists each year, employing more than 1,000 staff members.

Portobello Road Market

South West London hosts the world’s largest antiques market. With over 1,000 dealers selling every kind of antique and collectible, Portobello Road Market attracts visitors from all over the world.

Essentially several markets in one, they are in full swing on a Saturday where you can experience a mile of hustle, colour and energy. You can be sure to see some incredibly talented and sometimes bizarre street performers too.

Wimbledon

Home of The Championships, Wimbledon is one of four annual Tennis Grand Slam tournaments that takes place from the final week of June to the first week of July.

The inaugural championship took place way back in 1877, attracting about 200 spectators. These days, approximately half a million visitors attend over the duration of the tournament.

More than 28 tons of strawberries and 10,000 litres of cream get consumed during the fortnight. At least when the weather is not disappointing.

Visitors can pay a small fee to walk around the grounds almost anytime of the year, which alone is a spectacular view offering lots to do, whether you are a tennis enthusiast or not.

Endless Bars

London is full of unique bars and the South West is no exception. There’s nothing quite like enjoying a drink with friends in a London pub, particularly in the garden when the sun is out. And one place you can spend a special afternoon is in Putney. Here you’ll find everything from craft breweries to upmarket bars along a beautiful riverside setting. After dark there are several bars to enjoy a good night out.

For the more hardcore fan of beverages, Fuller’s Brewery in Chiswick is open for tours. This brewery has been making beer since the 17th Century and you can enjoy a wonderful mix of history and heritage, not to mention an exploration of the secrets behind beer-making. Did we mention it also includes a tasting session?