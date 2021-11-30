UK physical games charts for Black Friday week topped by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The UK’s physical video game charts for Black Friday week were topped by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, according to GfK.

The popular racing game moved from seventh to first for the week ending on 27 November, overtaking previous leader Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.

Sales of the game rose by 567%, believed to have been caused by Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

However, retail sales for physical games during Black Friday fell by 10% compared to this period in 2020, with over 100,000 less games being sold.

FIFA 22 took second spot, its sales rising by 145%.

The Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft followed, having a 258% increase in sales.

It also became the fourth all-time bestselling Switch game in the UK, overtaking The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Call of Duty: Vanguard retained its position in fourth and sold a similar number of physical copies as it did the week before.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy had a successful week, climbing 12 places to move into fifth after sales for the action-adventure game skyrocketed by 419%.

Despite debuting in first, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond fell to sixth place, with counterpart Pokémon Shining Pearl dropping from second to eleventh.

However, the two remakes of Pokémon’s earlier Sinnoh games would be placed at third if their weekly sales were combined.

A 133% increase moved Just Dance 2022 into seventh place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons pushed its way into eighth spot.

DLC content released for the latest instalment in the Animal Crossing franchise on 5 November, seeing many return to the cosy Nintendo exclusive.

Far Cry 6 ended the week in ninth, only a marginal decline from its previous position of eighth, and Mario Party Superstars finished 10th.

Notable market movers outside of the top 10 include Battlefield 2042, which fell from third to 12th, and Metroid Dread, which had a 192% sales increase and rose to 23rd in the charts.

Farming Simulator 22 ended its first week in 13th, with 37% of its sales attributed to the PS4 version.

Here are the UK’s 10 bestselling physical titles for last week:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) Call of Duty: Vanguard Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Just Dance 2022 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Far Cry 6 Mario Party Superstars

