Battersea Arts Centre unveils new digital autumn season

Battersea Arts Centre (BAC) today announced its new all-digital autumn season, as the theatre continues to attempt to push boundaries even in the midst of a global pandemic.

Thrusting forwards the concept of connection between people during a time when that has arguably never been more difficult or more important, Make/Love aims to build on BAC’s work of supporting local artists and pushing inclusive ideas.

The centre was forced to close in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but is back open and back running shows, although this new season will be digital focused.

Battersea Arts Centre CEO and artistic director Tarek Iskander said: “At this moment of worldwide crisis we all need to step up and do our bit. For BAC, we’re focusing on continuing to MAKE artistic work in this time in whatever ways we can.

“Our response to the pandemic is to keep empowering artists, young people and communities to be creative in this moment of incredible hardship. Together they can help us envision a better future. This season is also about radiating some LOVE into the world.

“We must push forward together and use our collective artistic creativity to reimagine our communities in ways that support all of us, not just some, to thrive. And it’s the essential, playful, messy, mischievous kinds of interactions that you’ll find in this season that I believe are the best ways for us to establish a more just future for everyone.”

Oh hey… announcing Make/Love: a digital season of playful and daring new shows, gigs and opportunities to come together and reimagine our shared future. #MakeLove2020 https://t.co/JObqySzCDo pic.twitter.com/t9ma34QISe — BatterseaArtsCentre (@battersea_arts) September 30, 2020

Following becoming the world’s first Relaxed Venue back in February, BAC has maintained its commitment to inclusivity by championing diverse voices and removing barriers for disabled people.

In the Make/Love season, this includes offering captioning, BSL interpretation and audio description where possible, and pre-show information will be made available for every booking.

The highlights of the season include:

Live from the Grand Hall: live streamed music and comedy gigs, including female led improv group Yes Queens and queer comedy group The LOL Word.

Intimate digital audience participation pieces Come To Bed With Me and Sex with Cancer, which explore our interactions with our own bodies in unique ways.

#WeWillStillBreathe takeover day on 23 October, as BAC’s The Agency and other artists react to the BLM movement.

What If…? A live reality show following street artists Hunt & Darton as they work with Waste Not Want Not Battersea’s CEO Hadas Hagos to embed themselves in the community.

QUEENS: The female led improv troupe will be one of the stars of Live from the Grand Hall Credit: Battersea Arts Centre

Tickets are available now for members through the website and will be available tomorrow at noon for the general public.

Credit: Battersea Arts Centre