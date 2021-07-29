PODCAST: Under the Weather explores London’s recent flooding

Under the Weather is a podcast about local climate change issues featuring Jenna Abaakouk, Stevie Thomas, Eleanor Veness and Kate Eagles.

In this week’s episode they discuss the recent flooding in London, hearing from those directly affected by it and flooding expert Dr Carola Koenig.

Hear them talk about what it’s like to have your home flooded, how businesses have been affected by flooding and how likely we are to experience flooding in the future and what can be done to prevent this.

Featuring guests Lucy Price, Trailer Happiness owner Sly Augustin and course director of coastal engineering at Brunel University London Dr Carola Koenig.

Listen to Under the Weather – London flooding below: