This 50-year-old Motown and Soul band is keeping the 60s alive

The guitarist of recently reformed 60s Motown and Soul band All Night Workers, Doug Ayris, has shared an insight into the band’s illustrious history.

Mr Ayris, 74, joined the band in 1966, after one of the band members left to run a bar, and told him Mr Ayris would be playing bass that night.

Over the next ten years, the band played with some of the biggest names of their time, including the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Ike & Tina Turner.

The All Night Workers, working all night on Eel Pie Island, Twickenham, in 1968

After a 35 year hiatus, the band reformed when journalist Nick Warburton managed to find all the band members and get them together, along with some new musicians.

The band plays 60s Motown and Soul in bars and events across London, including The Half Moon pub in Putney and others in Fulham.

But the pandemic has meant that now, the old band haven’t been able to play together for well over a year – and Doug says as a result his life has been “quiet.”

Hopefully soon the All Night Workers will be able to return to the stage, and keep the party going.

Check out the video to hear the sounds of the 60s!

All pictures, footage from the Half Moon Pub and music used with permission from The All Night Workers.