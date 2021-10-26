Halloween panto ‘Cinderella Meets The Monsters’ to open in Hampton Hill

A theatre in Hampton Hill is putting on a unique, Halloween-themed pantomime, Cinderella Meets The Monsters this week.

The pantomime, put on by the Teddington Theatre Club in the Hampton Hill Theatre, will tell the classic Cinderella story with new Halloween elements added and characters swapped out for spooky alternatives.

Cinderella Meets The Monsters will run from 27 to 31 October, with the first show taking the form of a relaxed performance, catering to those who are not comfortable in a traditional theatre setting.

Juanita Al-Dahhan, who plays Trumper (an ugly stepsister) said: “It’s a good opportunity for families to come, dress up and enjoy Halloween together.”