Here are the five best places to visit this winter in South West London.

1. Christmas at Kew – Richmond

Kew Gardens celebrates the festive season through the magic of lights this year.

The botanical garden centre is the perfect set for the winter trail of light. With many huts that sell warm festive drinks and popular street foods.

There’s even a pop up family fairground near the rear of the Temperate house for the little ones to enjoy. Rides include a Vintage Carousel, Helter Skelter, swing boats and a car and train ride for smaller children.

Christmas at Kew Gardens

The trail consists of a walk through sparkling tunnels and under trees embellished with glistening lights to reach your final destination of the panoramic Palm House light display.

The final display is truly breathtaking and a great end to a family night out in South West London.

https://www.kew.org/kew-gardens/whats-on/christmas

2. London’s magical Alpine Pop-up – Fulham

Photo credit: Neverland London

Join the Alpine club in its Winterland this year, making up for last year’s missed Christmas.

Winterland is a pop up at Fulham’s Neverland bar, which is for adults only.

Enjoy hot mulled wine around the fire pit in the forest or take a sip of bubbly on the fur-covered sofas with friends.

In addition, they have a brand new menu featuring wood-fired pizzas, rotisserie roast chicken, truffle cheese fondue and beautiful charcuterie boards.

And must we forget London’s first ever gravy fondue, for crispy potatoes and fluffy Yorkshire puddings?

They run many weekly events such as Drag Bingo and power ballad bottomless brunches.

You could also end 2021 with a special Bond-themed New Years’ Eve party.

There are also new additions including four additional brand new igloos, arcade games under the Bavarian tent and festive party tunes throughout the whole venue.

Photo credit: Neverland London

https://www.neverlandlondon.com

3. Lightopia – Crystal Palace

Lightopia London promises to bring the history of Crystal Palace Park to life with a fantastic Christmas light walk, creating a winter wonderland of illumination.

Lightopia London tickets are now on sale! Click below to be at what is promising to be London’s finest festival of lights this Christmas!

See the Palace reborn in light on a magical 2km trail designed to wow family and friends alike: https://t.co/mRULIg1a0q pic.twitter.com/itHvD9Xec1 — Lightopia Festival (@lightopiafest) September 15, 2021

Lightopia is an award-winning and visually spectacular lantern and light festival.

It has been illuminated in the winter darkness since 2019, bringing together families and friends of all ages to celebrate in light.

The light festival will feature handmade and hand painted lanterns using ancient Chinese methods, multi-sensory interactive lights and installations that tell a story through a never-before-seen illuminated trail.

https://london.lightopiafestival.com

4. Chelsea Christmas lights

Chelsea Christmas lights. Credit:

Cadogan Christmas lights switch on in Chelsea (c) Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Chelsea will be beautifully lit this Christmas, making it the perfect destination for Christmas shopping.

The lights were lit on the 20 November. Cadogan Estates including Sloane Street, Duke of York Square, and Sloane Square are dressed with clusters of star lights and twinkling 2m Christmas trees designed by MK Illumination.

Entertainment has filled the streets of Chelsea and it’s great for all ages.

This will be the perfect for a selfie opportunity and also a place filled with family-friendly events.

5. ILLUMINATURE at London Wetland Centre – Barnes

WWT and lighting trail experts Lumagica are proud to present ILLUMINATURE, a new nature inspired light trail that has arrived in Barnes.

With many different unique light fixtures and sculptures, the trail is lit beautifully in the dark.

The sculptures tell a story with the wetlands as their story board.

Immersive light tunnels, hop-along responsive lily-pads, and a multitude of other opportunities to interact with the lights on the journey, creating an unforgettable experience.

The event aims to inspire people to want to take action to increase and protect wetlands now and in the future.