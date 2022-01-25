Polka Theatre announces Ready, Steady, GO! cast and creatives

The cast and creatives for Polka Theatre’s Ready, Steady, GO! have been announced.

Ready, Steady, GO! tells the story of a young child discovering her mother’s adventurous past as a semi-professional mountain bike rider, celebrating the people our parents were before we were born.

Written and directed by Polka Theatre’s artistic director Pete Glanville, the production follows the real route of the Navad 1000 cycling race across the Alps.

Glanville said: “Ready, Steady, GO! is a production that highlights Polka’s commitment to creating pioneering work for Early Years audiences.

“Children and adults alike will be drawn into the re-creation of the sensuous landscapes of mountain tops, lakes and Alpine villages as they cycle towards the finishing line in Montreux, whilst never leaving the bike shed at the bottom of their garden.”

Our first show of the season is coming in just over 2 week. 🚴

Join Sofia and her Mum as they travel across mountains and lakes, through day and night, in a race like no other.🏔 🏔 🏔



Ages 2-5



Book your tickets here 👉🏽https://t.co/5L0ZEAMzzb pic.twitter.com/TyxlnlE4rR — Polka Theatre (@polkatheatre) January 15, 2022

The daughter is played by Jennie Eggleton, who starred in Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman and VAULT Festival’s After the Heat We Battle for the Heart.

Marta Carvalho, who appeared in StrangeRivers Productions’ Sweet Survival and Daniel Pereira’s Os Conselhos da Noite, takes on the role of the mother.

Design is headed by Verity Quinn and composer Rex Hora provides moving tracks, while Joe Hornsby oversees lighting.

Polka Theatre has created this co-production with help from Mapping, an artistic research project focused on developing a sensory-based relationship with early years children through the performing arts.

The project works with theatre partners across Europe, helping children to discover the world by mapping out their aesthetic dimensions.

It does this by using features like wide eyes and sudden excitement which display total involvement of the senses.

Based in Wimbledon, Polka Theatre is a dedicated children’s live entertainment establishment, presenting a year-round programme of original shows and offering creative learning activities to kids aged 12 and under.

Performances of Ready, Steady, GO! run from Saturday 29 January to Sunday 27 March, and are best suited for children under six.

Tickets are available from £9 and can be purchased online.