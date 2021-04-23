Grime Concert Showcases Apprenticeship Opportunities for London Youth

Last night, Apprentice Nation hosted a virtual grime concert, encouraging young people to explore their apprenticeship opportunities.

Apprentice Nation has engaged with over 60 industry leaders and their platform helps young people enter into industries including sports and music.

The live show was hosted by south Londoner Yinka Bokinni, 32, host of the Capital Xtra Breakfast show and Wireless Festival.

With help from Apprentice Nation, Preeti, 21, from London became a digital marketing apprentice at Google after she dropped out of university.

She said: “There’s definitely an expectation from people from my background to go into the law or medical profession.

“I knew I needed to do some research and figure out my next steps and that’s when I found Multiverse and Apprentice Nation which set me on the path I’m on now.”

Ghetts, Young T and Bugsey, RAY BLK and IAMDDB performed at the concert and shared their opinion on the importance of apprenticeship opportunities.

GHETTS: Ghetts created grime collective ‘The Movement’

Ghetts said: “In a time where individuality is underrated, I feel it’s important to encourage young people to be themselves, after all they are next in line to carry the responsibility of changing the world.”

IAMDDB said: “It’s been tough for all this year but especially those from underrepresented backgrounds who lack visibility and positive role models in the workforce.”

Ray BLK added: “Coming from an underprivileged background myself, being in a council home with a single parent pushed me to be my best and made me determined to create a better future for myself.

“I want young women, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds like myself to have those opportunities too.”

IAMDDB: “Apprentice Nation helps people from all communities and backgrounds.”

Apprentice Nation helps young people, particularly from lower socio-economic and BAME backgrounds, to find apprentice opportunities.

Latest stats show that 32% of members have received free school meals and only 17% come from a household with at least one parent having a university degree, compared to 43% nationally.

Stephen Greene CBE, CEO RockCorps & producer of Apprentice Nation said: “Visibility is mission critical.

“Apprentice Nation sits at the cross-section of entertainment and education, working with music artists, experts and partners to showcase opportunities available to young people today.”

RAY BLK: At the live show Ray sang ‘My Hood’ which features Croydon’s Stormzy

Euan Blair, founder and CEO, Multiverse, explained that the biggest obstacle to the uptake of apprenticeships is lack of awareness, and that a company such as Apprentice Nation can empower young people through their outreach.

Last night’s concert is to be followed by a series of on demand content where the music artists will share their career stories, tips and networking advice.

You can see the full calendar below.

27 April: Think Like an Employer – When job hunting during a pandemic – Young

T & Bugsey

4 May: Think Like an Employer – When you’re in a new role – Ray BLK

1st June: Elevate Your Game – Career Path Planning – IAMDDB

11th May Self-Belief, Your Greatest Tool – Ghetts

