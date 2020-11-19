Christmas cancelled? Not for the gay chorus bringing carols to Clapham

A gay chorus is taking to the stage to bring festive joy to the Clapham Grand during a Christmas season like no other.

The London Gay Men’s Chorus (LGMC) will be performing their show ‘Homo Alone’ on Sunday 20 December.

It will include a selection of Christmas classics, musical theatre hits and pop songs.

LGMC tenor Sam Quinlan said: “2020 has tried to cancel itself but it is not going to cancel our community spirit.

“I think we need the performance, not just as an LGBT community, but everyone needs to have something to look forward to.”

This year, it will only be the 16 members of the ensemble on stage rather than the full chorus to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.

CHRISTMAS: The chorus will be playing Clapham Grand on 20th December

Due to coronavirus guidelines the Clapham Grand has also organised the audience into pairs of seating.

However, you must attend the show with people from the same household or support bubble.

There will be an afternoon performance at 4pm and an evening performance at 7:30pm.

LGMC’s artistic director Simon Sharp said: “The Clapham Grand is set up for a really nice experience.

“They have managed to keep capacity at around three, nearly four, hundred.”

The LGMC was formed in 1991 after nine friends got together to sing Christmas carols at Angel underground station.

They wanted to raise money for the Terrence Higgins Trust, a charity that supports people living with HIV.

Now the group has over 200 members with a lengthy waiting list.

Over the years the chorus have worked with a-list stars including Elton John, Mark Ronson and Dolly Parton.

If Covid-19 restrictions mean the show is cancelled it will either be rescheduled and your ticket will be transferred or it will be cancelled and you will receive a full refund minus the booking fee.

You can buy tickets here and read more about the LGMC here.