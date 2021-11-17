Battersea charity set to hold festive ball to raise funds

A Battersea charity are holding a festive ball next month to raise funds for their projects and tickets are on sale now.

The Battersea Ball will take place at London Evolution at Battersea Park on 15 December and tickets will cost £65 per person.

It will raise money for the Battersea Crime Prevention Panel and promises guests a superb three course meal combined with music, dancing and cabaret in an Après themed black-tie event.

The Ball supports many projects including the Battersea Summer Scheme which provides exciting opportunities that support and inspire young people in the area and keep them occupied during the school summer holidays.

Trustee and joint chair of the Battersea Ball Kate Meacock said: “Having been unable to hold the event last year Battersea Crime Prevention Panel is delighted to be returning to London Evolution for what we know will be a fantastic night of celebration, cabaret, dancing and of course fund raising for this well-established, local charity.

“Battersea Crime Prevention Panel and its principal project Battersea Summer Scheme have been providing funding for a very wide variety of crime prevention and crime reduction initiatives in the Battersea and Balham areas for nearly 30 years.

“In that time we have supported mini buses for the police cadets and a local youth football club, a sandwich van for a start-up business providing local employment, mentoring and support sessions for young people and young parents.

“More recently and in the midst of the Covid pandemic we have worked with and supported all our local youth clubs and made a large grant to a local school to purchase computer equipment to allow their young people to continue their education whilst at home.

“We work closely with our local police, council, youth clubs and early intervention teams to help make Battersea and Balham safer places to live, work and play.

“We hope that as many people as possible from the local community and businesses will come and join us, working together we can all make a difference.”

For tickets and information about sponsorship click here.