A South West London Christmas show roundup

Presenting a roundup of Christmas shows in South West London this festive season.

The Albany: The Snow Queen, 4 – 31 December

The topicality of changeable weather is not lost on the Wrongsemble theatre company in this modern, sustainable take on a classic fairy tale. Billed as suitable for ages 4 -104, it promises yuletide musical escapism for parents and kids.

Wandsworth Civic Suite: Aladdin, 7 – 19 December

Wandsworth Council and Enable Leisure and Culture have devised a utilitarian, affordable rendition of the tried and tested pantomime. Steps have been taken to ensure inclusivity, with sensory-sensitive performances and a chill out room.

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre: Aladdin, 19 Nov – 2 Jan

Cheese, slapstick and audience call and response are a shoo-in here, as well as some modern twists like Aladdin in a tracksuit. Expect spirited seasonal fun for the whole family, especially now that we can leave our houses again.

New Wimbledon Theatre: A Christmas Carol, 29 November – 4 December

This two-hander sees a pair of thespians from The Dickens Theatre Company take on over 30 different roles. Expect authenticity, but also an acknowledgement from the actors that they are staging a play.

GENIE IN A BOTTLE: Poster for Aladdin at Civic Suite, Wandsworth. Credit: Enable Marketing

Online: A Christmas Carol, 1 – 31 December

Do you long to combine the experiences of eating out, going to the theatre and staying in? Creation Theatre have teamed up with Hawksmoor steak restaurant to deliver a three course, cook-at-home meal, designed to accompany a streaming version of this seasonal staple.

Theatre Peckham: The Wonderful, 1 – 22 December

A fresh take on L. Frank Baum’s iconic fantasy, this show has been dubbed ‘Wizard of Oz meets Black Panther’. Set in a takeaway shop and an afrofuturistic version of the Land of Oz, it deals with themes of identity and self determination.

Rose Theatre: Beauty and the Beast, 3 December – 3 January

Critics have praised the Kingston powerhouse’s winter shows for their sophistication and pure entertainment value. Thespians from its youth theatre star alongside a cast of established professionals.

Battersea Arts Centre: Sleeping Beauty & The Beast, 26 November – 30 December

In a mashup of pantomime tropes and characters, a madcap narrative centres around Goodie-versity: an institute for reformed baddies, run by Headmasters Beast and Belle. Audience participation is inevitable as you are encouraged to help solve a Christmas mystery.