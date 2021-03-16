Gambling movies that are worth watching

Many people don’t know, but gambling and the movie industry have gone side by side for many years.

In fact, the movie industry played a massive role in legalizing casinos during the 1960s.

In this period, all forms of gambling were forbidden on the planet. After several Hollywood movies about gambling became extremely popular, people began playing casino games in the real-life, regardless if they were legal or not.

As time went by, residents from all around the world pressured their governments to legalize this activity. Eventually, casinos became legal and not only that, but this industry is one of the most profitable in the world.

With that thought in mind, we wanted to give you a list of gambling movies that you should watch. But first, let’s check the state of the gambling industry today.

The Gambling Industry Today

It is safe to say that thanks to the movie industry, gambling has reached heights like never before.

Recently, the latest trend in gambling is online casinos. These sites provide the players with easy access and an unforgettable gaming experience thanks to the numerous quality games that they feature.

Not only that, but the games are created by some of the world’s best providers, players have excellent security, and numerous payment methods. A UK online casino like Novibet has all of these features.

But remember, if you decide to play the games, do it for entertainment purposes only. The idea is to have fun, not to take any unnecessary risks.

21

21 is one of the greatest gambling movies ever made.

The plot of this movie revolves around a university teacher and a couple of gifted math students who team up and learn how to count the cards in blackjack.

As they master this skill, they roam the Vegas casinos each weekend and make insane amounts of money. But, at one point all hell breaks loose as the past comes up to haunt the professor.

This movie was released in 2008 and it was met with many positive reviews from the fans.

Rounders

Next up, we have the legendary Matt Damon in a vintage edition.

In this movie, Matt is a law student who is also a gifted poker player. His love for gambling can get him in trouble sometimes, as he likes to play poker regularly with one of his friends.

At one point, his friend gets in real trouble, and Matt decides to help him out and take the debt that his friend owes to his name.

But, as he is unable to pay it off, he has only one option – face the mobster that lend the money to him. In a daring contest, Matt risks his life to clear his name.

The Gambler

Lastly, we have Mark Wahlberg in the Gambler. Mark play a teacher who is also addicted to gambling. That is why he often gets in trouble, but his mom always gets him out of it.

When Mark bites more than he can chew, his mom decides to step out and let him handle his business. Will he be able to do that, or will he fail?