Southbank Winter Festival set to return this year, planning documents suggest

Southbank Centre’s Winter Festival appears to be returning to London this year, planning documents suggest.

The festival was cancelled last year on the day it was due to launch, with Southbank Centre citing the uncertainty surrounding the UK’s pandemic measures at the time.

An application submitted to Lambeth Council’s planning application committee earlier this year was discussed in a meeting last Tuesday.

The committee granted permission to Southbank Centre for the installation of art exhibits, light installations, pop-up venues and community events “in association with winter 2021 at Southbank Centre”.

Documents suggest this year’s festival would run from 10am to 11pm each day.

While the exact dates of the festival have not yet been officially announced, a spokesperson for Southbank Centre told South West Londoner a variety of activities and events between 4 November 2021 and 9 January 2022 have been planned.

The application also requested consent to use the Royal Festival Hall, a Grade I listed building next to Hungerford Bridge, which was approved by Lambeth Council.

More details would be released to the public in the next few weeks, it was confirmed.

BRIGHT LIGHTS IN THE BIG CITY: Igloos from Southbank Centre’s Winter Festival 2019. Image Credit: India Roper-Evans

Southbank Centre plans on housing a number of venues for the event, including 15 market stalls and five pop-up bars.

Dining igloos are also expected to make a return, with Southbank Centre requesting to host five igloos as part of the plans.

Southbank Centre is the UK’s largest arts centre, and attracted more than four million visitors in 2019.

Featured Image Credit: India Roper-Evans