Shakespeare week coming to Wandsworth libraries

Wandsworth libraries will be showing daily videos exploring the life and works of William Shakespeare to celebrate Shakespeare week.

There will also be a live online event, which will feature a team of actors performing speeches from Shakespeare followed by a Q&A session for children to ask for any secrets on how to perform the legendary playwright’s work.

Tim Weston, a professional actor, will leading the event, which will take place on Zoom and you can get your free ticket to the event by emailing [email protected].

Weston will also be hosting the daily videos which are pre-recorded and can be watched on the libraries’ Facebook page or Youtube channel.

The daily videos will be available from Monday, the beginning of Shakespeare week.

Christopher Arnsby, operations manager at Wandsworth libraries said: “Shakespeare is part of the bedrock of British culture.

“He adapted and preserved older stories and plays which might otherwise have been lost. He took inspiration from royal politics and history and shows us what version of history was most acceptable to the people in power at the time.

“Generations of artists and writers have used Shakespeare’s writing to inspire their own work and his plays continue to shape contemporary culture. Malorie Blackman, Terry Pratchett, Jo Nesbo, and Matt Haig are just some of the writers he continues to inspire.

“He came up with his own original stories, and he invented phrases and words we still use today. If you’ve ever said you didn’t get a wink of sleep, or called jealously the green-eyed monster, or said you need to be cruel to be kind then you’ve been quoting Shakespeare.”

There are seven events planned as, if the live zoom event, q&a and five daily videos aren’t enough Shakespeare for you, there is also a performance of the balcony scene from Romeo and Juliet.

So get ready to hear phrases such as “to be or not to be” and “Romeo, Romeo where for art thou Romeo” as Shakespeare mania comes to Wandsworth next week.

Image credit: Hugh Venables via Creative Commons.