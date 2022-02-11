LISTEN: Convince Me

Have you mastered the art of persuasion? Can you convince anyone of anything? Find out what white skinny jeans, slugs, oranges and cheesy music have in common in a new episode of ‘Convince Me’, a game where a panel of debate enthusiasts try to convince the host of a strongly held opinion.

Listen in below as the arguments get heated…

Thank you to Professor Richard M. Perloff for his academic insight into the history and theory of persuasion.

Host: Dulcie Godfrey

Panelists: Sam Ford, Blanca Schofield, Victor Jack, Will Macadam

Featured image credit: Jakub Šafránek via Wikimedia Commons under CC BY-SA 3.0 license