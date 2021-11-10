A South West London November theatre roundup

Here’s a roundup of what’s going on in theatres in South West London this November.

New Wimbledon Theatre: Macbeth, 22 Nov – 27 Nov

A skeleton cast of three actors from The Dickens Theatre Company get to grips with Shakespeare’s masterpiece. They’ve cut the script to pieces so that at just 70 minutes, even people with a modern attention span can appreciate the Scottish play and its universal themes. Just don’t say its name!

Richmond Theatre: The Good Life, 23-27 Nov

Rufus Hound stars in a stage adaptation of the 1970s TV sitcom. Expect laughs in a show that harks back to a bygone era of British community spirit, before it debuts in the West End.

Richmond Theatre: Private Lives, 9-13 Nov

In a 1930 Noël Coward production, set on the French Riviera, a pair of divorcees (Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers) bump into each other whilst honeymooning with their new partners. Once the awkwardness subsides, the comedy of manners begins.

Image credit: Jimmy C via Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Finborough Theatre: The Sugar House, 27 Oct – 20 Nov

Fresh out of Sydney Australia, where it was critically acclaimed, this play focuses on three generations of women and the cultural events that shape them. The city is in constant flux with gentrification and the tearing down of old buildings. Narelle looks for certainty and a sense of belonging in the changing landscape.

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre: Aladdin, 19 Nov – 2 Jan

The classic pantomime is sure to feature all the cheese, slapstick and audience participation you could wish for at this time of year, plus some modern twists like Aladdin in a tracksuit. Expect spirited seasonal fun for the whole family, especially now that we can leave our houses again.

Rose Theatre: The Seven Pomegranate Seeds, 4-20 Nov

A reimagining of Euripides’ ancient Greek tragedies, this intense monologue deals with modern themes of celebrity and womanhood. The actors frantically draw on the ground in a nod to Brecht’s Caucasian Chalk Circle. A creepy undertone runs throughout.

Image credit: Farwood 4 via Wikimedia Commons under CC BY-SA 3.0 licence.