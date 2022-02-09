Streatham-born rapper Dave wins at BRITs as Adele bags hat-trick

Streatham-born rapper Dave was named best hip-hop/grime/rap winner as Adele scooped three awards at this year’s BRITs.

As well as winning the award, Dave showed off his musical talent with a solo from a flame-throwing guitar as he closed out the ceremony at the O2 Arena.

But it was fellow Londoner Adele who had the most memorable night, as she became the inaugural winner of the now-genderless artist of the year as well as picking up the iconic award for best album, and best song for Easy on Me.

An emotional Adele paid tribute to her son as she accepted the MasterCard Album of the Year Award for 30, an album centered on her recent divorce.

She said: “I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me.

“Not many people do stuff like that anymore.

“My son has been so gracious, so kind and patient with me over the last couple of years and it’s for him.”

Adele still sits one behind Robbie Williams’ 13 in terms of award wins, as she was beaten to the pop/R&B award, outvoted on social media site TikTok by Dua Lipa.

The pop/R&B award was one of a number of returning genre-based awards following removal of gendered categories for the main artist award.

Alongside this category returning from last being awarded in 2006 was the rock/alternative award won by Sam Fender, as Dave scooped the rap award returning from the same year.

Becky Hill won the British Dance Act, which was last awarded back in 2004.

Dave saw off competition from AJ Tracey, Central Cee, Ghetts and Little Simz to win following the release of his album We’re All Alone in This Together, released in July last year.

He did not manage to scoop a second album of the year award, following his 2020 win for debut album Psychodrama, but was clearly delighted and honoured for his win.

He looked back on his past growing up in the area attending Richmond-upon-Thames College and St. Mark’s Academy in Mitcham, before thanking his family.

He said: “I went past a college today on my way to the Arena, and I saw some of the kids doing their thing.

“It took me back to a different time, feels like it was just yesterday I was going to Richmond College and St. Mark’s.

“My mum, all of my friends and family I love you guys so much.

“To be able to share a stage with some of the most talented musicians in the world, some of the best rappers in my field, it’s the best I can do.”

Featured Image: SamuelWren98 via Wikimedia Commons