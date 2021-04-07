The best new online casino sites in 2021

With the popularity of online casinos being the way it is, it is no surprise that new casinos are popping up everywhere.

With smartphones and mobile devices now capable of playing all sorts of games, people are turning to their devices as a source of entertainment.

As such it is important that casinos keep up with demand and ensure they have games to cater to users.

Competition is fierce which means that new casino websites are starting to offer more and more in the way of bonuses in order to tempt people into using their website.

There are always new casinos launching so, if you’re interested in seeing the newest ones, then a 2021 list by suomenkielisetnettikasinot.com is the place to look.

But as of April 2021, what are the newest online casino options out there and how do they fair?

Refuel

Refuel is a casino that lets you play without signing up for a full account, so great if you want to try online gaming without the full commitment of joining an online casino.

This casino was previously called Mr Gold and has re-launched bigger and better, so you’re playing on a new casino site run by people who know what they’re doing.

There are no welcome bonuses as such, but you do have a 10% weekly cashback bonus available on anything that you deposit into the account.

Although you don’t have to sign up for an account, you’ll need to show some bank ID if you want to withdraw any winnings, but the winnings usually hit your deposit immediately so you don’t have much to worry about.

Electric Spins

Brand new to 2021, Electric Spins have come to take over part of the online gambling scene.

They have a whole host of games with an amazing welcome bonus to anyone that chooses to sign up.

They’re offering up to £100 in bonuses as well as 100 extra spins, depending on the days you play and how much you top up.

However, with such a great bonus on offer, they’re certainly taking things seriously and want people to come and use their casino.

They have clearly put effort into designing a website that is easy to use too – and they even have a whole of really popular games such as Irish Luck and Starburst – so plenty to keep even seasoned casino site users entertained.

Wheelz

A really fun looking website that has plenty of everyone – including a photo of David Hasselhoff to greet you when you first head to their website, if that’s your thing!

The well-known casino brand Rootz is behind this one, so you know that you’re gaming with a brand that really do know what they’re doing.

However, they’re keen for you to feel confident using their website and so are currently offer 20 free spins to try the site, no deposit needed!

If you do then decide to top up you can take advantage of a 100% bonus and 100 free spins to get you going, sounds pretty good to me!

Uber Lucky

Another new casino to 2021 is Uber Lucky, offering a bonus of 100% up to 500Euros on your first deposit.

They have a number of Megaways games, promising numerous chances to win – including popular slot games; Queen of Wonderland and Temple Tumble.

They have a really practical nonexistence sign up process – operating on a Pay N Play principle, so you’ll be able to get going with the games on this site as soon as you like.

Praise

Last but not least on this last of new casinos sites for 2021 is Praise, who offers a welcome bonus with a difference.

They offer bonuses on your first three deposits when you join the website, depending on what you deposit and how you choose to play.

The casino, by N1 Interactive Ltd, only opened in February but already is proving popular, which is unsurprising really, when you see the range of games they offer on the casino, which they describe as a novelty casino due to the range of fun games it has to offer.

Don’t be put off of using a new casino thinking that they don’t have a strong reputation behind them.

Just check that they are licensed (this information should be displayed on their website) and then you have the reassurance that they have to follow the same legislation as any other established casino.

Just make sure you read the website and the terms of any free bonuses you have signed up to so you know what you’re getting into and then you should be good to go.

Just make sure you keep an eye on the list of the newest casinos to be opened up because you never know what bigger and better games are being released and you certainly don’t want to miss out.