Underbelly festival returns to London for the summer

Pop up event veterans Underbelly have brought their troupe of performers and tents to London for a summer of festival fun.

Infamous for the decades of groundbreaking work at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Underbelly have programmed show stopping performances in Earls Court and Cavendish Square until the end of September.

At London Wonder Ground in Earls Court you can see the critically acclaimed The Choir of Man, the 360 All Stars with UK Champion beatboxer BallZee and enjoy a white sandy beach with deck chairs surrounded by street food stalls and carnival amusements.

BERLIN BURLESQUE: A scene from Bernie Dieter’s show at Underbelly Festival

Cavendish Square, normally a quiet public garden hidden behind Oxford Circus, saw Underbelly Festival land with applause on Wednesday evening.

Along with headline live performances from the dangerously devious Bernie Dieter’s Berlin Underground, the impresarios brought a whimsical display of festoon lights tied with vines to floral hanging baskets, gourmet street food trucks and large wooden bars heavily stocked with enough beer to sink a battleship.

We meet Underbelly’s festival producer and programmer Áine Flanagan to learn about their latest London projects and how they keep their events exciting after 21 years in the game.