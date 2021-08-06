Notting Hill Carnival announces series of live shows to raise funds for 2022

Notting Hill Carnival has announced a series of live events to keep the spirit of Carnival alive after they were forced to cancel their summer festivities again.

Carnival had been postponed for a second year in a row due to the pandemic, leaving the community and hundreds of thousands of revellers at a loss.

The ticketed shows and free events programmed by the official Carnival board will be held at The Tabernacle in Notting Hill and the open air opera house in Holland Park.

CEO of Notting Hill Carnival Ltd Matthew Phillip said: “These events come from the community.

“They are authentic, and the performances are by those that make Notting Hill Carnival so fantastic, many of them for decades.

“We want to thank them for their support in making these spectacular events.

“In turn, this will ensure Notting Hill Carnival thrives for many more years.”

Money raised from the events will go towards The Carnival Arts Development Fund, which will support their community and help get Carnival back on the streets in 2022.

You can join in the fun from this Friday evening in Notting Hill, but if you can’t make it below is a full list of the official events planned for this Summer.

Sound System Sundays

Presented by Carnival Village Trust & B.A.S.S.

Every Sunday until 19th of September at the Tabernacle in Notting Hill.

Performers include Gladdy Wax, Love TKO, 4Play, Rough But Sweet & Disya Jeneration.

Free Entry. Open from 2pm-6pm.



Soca Fridays

Every Friday until 10th of September at the Tabernacle in Notting Hill.

Confirmed DJs include Crediable, Price Vern, QT 2Hype, Waynes James & much more.

Free entry. Open from 6pm-10pm.





Carnival Culture in the Park

Three nights of Carnival music in partnership with the Kensington & Chelsea Festival and the Carnival Village Trust held at the Opera Holland Park. Full details can be found here.





Classic Calypso

Classic Calypso celebrating the soul of the UK Calypso scene.

Performers include Giselle Carter, G String, Helena B & Alexander D Great with a six-piece acoustic band.

Thursday 19 August at 7.30pm. Tickets available here.



Pan in the Park

Mangrove and Ebony Steel bands journey from classic to contemporary steelpan music.

Special exclusive performance from Opera Soprano sensation Anne Fridal.

Friday 20 August at 7.30pm. Tickets available here.





Pan Jazz

An evening of Caribbean Jazz from the Engine Room Collective.

Performers include Andre White, Leon ‘Foster’ Thomas, Samuel Dubois, Carlene Etienne and Deborah Eden.

Saturday 21 August at 7.30pm. Tickets available here.