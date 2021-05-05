The seal of success: do films still need an Oscar?

Since 1929, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has annually bestowed Oscars on the films it deems worthiest – but do they still matter in 2021?

After almost 100 years, we live in a society where opinions spread faster than ever on the internet.

From fans to critics to awards bodies, many are ready to share their thoughts on the latest releases from an industry that topped $100 billion in 2019 alone.

But how much does the Academy and the awards it bestows – in particular, the Oscar for best picture – actually matter when it comes to a film’s wider reception? Does it affect box office performance, legacy or sentiment?

