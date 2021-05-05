Grooves in the heart: exploring the UK vinyl revival scene

We speak with the collectors and sellers that help make up the vinyl revival in the UK, one of the greatest comebacks on record.

The revenue for vinyl records is set to over take CD revenue for the first time in the UK since the late Eighties, according to trade music body BPI.

How is it that vinyl, which almost died out a couple of decades ago, is still making its presence felt in the dominant face of Spotify and other readily-available streaming music services?

Surely it should be a nostalgic relic of a past culture?

But the proliferation of independent record shops, the success of the annual Record Store Day event and people who collect the shiny shellacs in the thousands has meant that vinyl still has a relevant place in today’s music scene.

Photo credit: James Perou.