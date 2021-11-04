Diwali lights up Nelson’s column on Trafalgar Square as the festival returns

Diwali returned to London in a blaze of lights for the 20th time on 23 October.

With lights, music and street food, Diwali on Trafalgar Square is London’s largest Diwali celebration, and Nelson’s Column oversaw the festival of lights.

The festival celebrates the return of Rama after 14 years of exile, during which he defeated the demon Ravana.

For thousands who joined the party, this was a fitting return to crowds after a year of personal exile and demons.

Diwali is on 4 November this year and celebrations occur over an extended period.

