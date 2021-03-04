Infernos Clapham DJ reveals what’s on his playlist for 21st June

With claims to be ‘The best party south of the river’, few London nightclubs trigger such a visceral reaction as the notorious Infernos in Clapham.

Immortalised by that cringe dancing scene in The Inbetweeners Movie, and famous for its cheesy music and sticky floors, it’s the venue where anything goes and Londoners inevitably end up after a dreary week of nine to five.

But the pandemic has meant weekends that would have been spent knocking back shots have been replaced by pretending to read a book.

With fewer opportunities to take the edge off the working week, a stroll in Richmond Park is now considered a big night out.

While Boris Johnson’s announcement that nightclubs could reopen as early as 21st June is subject to change, many Londoners have already started building the anticipation.

But with a year’s worth of music yet to be played in a club, what is at the top of Infernos’ resident DJ’s playlist?

Dexter Jeffrey, otherwise known as “DJ ‘Nine Mile’ Decks”, has been the resident DJ at Infernos Clapham for 20 years.

DJ Decks’ repertoire of tracks to be heard on the opening night includes Dua Lipa, whose 2020 album Future Nostalgia offered a shimmering slice of disco that is screaming out for a mass singalong.

Other highlights include Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’, which spawned a TikTok dance craze set to grace London dance floors, and not forgetting the chaotic familiarity of the Infernos classics including Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’.

Infernos Director, Alex Rutherford, said: “We know that Infernos has such a cult following in south west London.

“We are following all governmental guidance, but hope to be able to open our doors once again come 21st June.”

The full list:

New additions released during the lockdown months:

1. Justin Timberlake – Otherside

2. Selena Gomez – Look At Her Now

3. Kygo, Zak Abel – Freedom

4. Kelly Clarkson – I Dare You To Love

5. Ava Max – Kings & Queens

6. Dua Lipa – Hallucinate

7. Doja Cat – Say So

8. Selena Gomez – Dance Again

9. Dua Lipa – Break My Heart

10. Lady Gaga – Stupid Love

The usual Infernos classics will include:

1. Top Loader – Dancing in the moonlight

2. Dolly Parton – 9 to 5

3. David Hasslehoff – Baywatch

4. ABBA – Dancing Queen

5. Queen – Don’t Stop Me Now

6. Chesney Hawkes – I Am The One And Only

7. Journey – Don’t Stop Believin’

8. Neil Diamond – Sweet Caroline

9. The Killers – Mr Brightside

10. Work – Rihanna

11. Bon Jovi – Livin’ On A Prayer