Top five ways to spend Valentine’s Day in South West London

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching! The restrictions last year left lovebirds with precious few options besides a takeaway pizza and a rom-com on the TV.

Now that normality has resumed, why not celebrate with something extra special for 14 February 2022?

Whether you’re a couple looking for full-scale romance, a duo hoping to avoid the clichés or a singleton afraid of missing out, we’ve compiled a list of the top ways to spend Valentine’s in south west London this year.

Valentine’s Day at the Natural History Museum

Photo Credit: Thomas Quine

Following the sell-out event of 2020, The Natural History Museum is bringing back its Valentine’s event to spark romance and curiosity this year.

On 12 and 14 February, couples can escape the usual crowds and wander round the museum galleries after hours.

The relaxed evening event is a great way to explore the museum’s famous artefacts with someone special – and nothing screams romance like dinosaur bones and a giant blue whale.

There will be plenty happening throughout the night, including salsa classes, a harpist playing besides a stegosaurus and animal encounters.

The ticket also includes a complimentary drink (wine, beer or soft drink) and admission to the world-famous Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

General admission – Adult £35

Book tickets: https://www.nhm.ac.uk/events/valentines.html

2. Rivoli Ballroom pop-up cinema

Photo credit: Rivoli Ballroom

The Strictly Come Dancing ballroom will transform into a pop-up cinema, showing romantic classics in the lead up to valentine’s day.

Choose from ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’, ‘A Star is Born’ and Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

The venue has two bars open serving British ale, draft beer and wines and cocktails as well as hot dogs, popcorn and ice cream.

So recline into comfy seats with some movie snacks and enjoy this unmissable cinema experience.

As one of the last remaining 1950s style ballrooms in London, the Rivoli’s original decor, red velvet interior, flock wallpaper and dazzling chandeliers creates the perfect fancy soirée for Valentine’s Day.

Tickets start from £10.00.

Book tickets: https://www.rivoliballroom.com/cinema-nights

3. The Berkeley Breakfast in Bed

If you’re hoping for a relaxed Valentine’s Day and don’t fancy lifting a finger (except food to your mouth) then ordering breakfast in bed from The Berkeley hotel is the perfect option.

The luxury breakfast doorstep delivery is sure to make your Valentine’s morning extra special.

Wake up to a parcel of delicious food, tied up with brown paper and string, plus a copy of the Newspaper so you can enjoy a relaxed, languorous morning in bed.

To ensure loved ones get out on the right side of the bed, The Berkeley team can add a card to any celebratory delivery.

There are three tempting breakfast menus to choose from.

The Classic (£15 pp) includes warm pastries accompanied with salted butter and jam, fresh fruit salads and a Berkeley-boost juice made from orange, apple, turmeric and ginger or Valencia orange juice.

The Signature (£24 pp) comes with the above plus two more treats – smoked salmon and cream cheese bagels and Greek Yogurt pots with granola and berries.

The Celebration brunch (£35 pp) includes the same delicacies plus a small chocolate cake with the option of a celebration message.

Customers can also add a half-bottle of Laurent-Perrier champagne to any breakfast for £25.

To place an order, call The Berkeley on 020 7201 1653 for delivery across SW1X or for collection from the hotel, every day from 8am – 11am.

4. The Ivy Café Richmond

The Ivy Café in Richmond invites all lovebirds to spread the love with a romantic dinner this Valentine’s.

The Ivy have created a romance-filled dining experience with decadent desserts, cocktails to fall for and even love letters to read.

The restaurant has collaborated with Letters of Note to produce an exclusive edition of their international bestselling book, Love curated by Shaun Usher.

A collection of the most heartfelt letters will be complimentary with every booking on 14 February so you’ll have something to treasure forever once all the food and drink is finished.

True romantics can send a love note to The Ivy by Monday 7 February with the chance to have it personally inscribed by Shaun Usher in The Ivy’s exclusive addition of Letter’s of notebook.

Book a table: https://theivycaferichmond.com/book-a-table/

Submit a love note here.

5. Bottomless brunch at Tonight Josephine Waterloo

If you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day and don’t want to miss out on the fun then why not gather your best friends for a bottomless brunch at Tonight Josephine.

Expect lots of glitter, iconic neon signs and, of course, delicious cocktails.

Famous for its sassy pink decor, Tonight Josephine is the perfect bar to spend Valentine’s Day (and night) with your single friends.

As their Instagram caption reads ‘Boycott-V Day and join us for Galentine’s Day at Tonight Josephine. Unrivalled cocktails, killer interiors and everything a girl needs to forget about the boys.’

Book a table here.