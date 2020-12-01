Get your skates on! Hettie the Talking Yeti will be at Hampton Court Palace’s largest ever ice rink this weekend

Hampton Court Palace Ice Rink opens this weekend with a special appearance from award-winning children’s author Joanne Hutchinson.

The ice rink, located in the gardens of King Henry VIII’s former home, will officially open to the public from Saturday 5 December, for six weeks of festive family fun.

Visitors this Sunday will be treated to a special appearance from award-winning children’s author Joanne Hutchinson, in celebration of her latest festive masterpiece; Hettie The Talking Yeti.

Known for her bestselling books Og and Hagwitch and the Cauldron of Colour, Joanne will be signing copies of her new book live from the ice rink’s Covid-secure Café & Bar, whilst ice skaters will be given the chance to skate alongside the loveable Hettie from 12pm to 1pm.

You can also pick up food and drinks provided by returning local favourite, Miss Polly Café. Visitors can reserve their tables and indulgent sharing platters online at the socially distanced Ice Rink Café & Bar.

Takeaway will also be available so all can enjoy the café’s winter warmers and savoury delights.

The ice rink is open from 5 December 2020 to 17 January 2021, closed Christmas Day. Hours are from 10:00 to 21:00, with the last skating session at 20:00. From 18 December to 3 January 2021 ice rink will open at 09:00 to 21:45, with the last skating session at 21:00. Visit www.hamptoncourtpalaceicerink.co.uk for more information.