Top five bonfire night events to attend in South West London

“Remember, remember the fifth of November…” with the best Bonfire Night events in South West London this year.

Bonfires, fireworks, sparklers and warming winter treats will be on offer this weekend as South West London celebrates Guy Fawkes’ night. Here’s a round-up of the top five events this year.

1. Wimbledon and Morden Bonfire and Fireworks

Merton is hosting two extravagant firework displays this year.

Wimbledon Park will host an amazing firework display on Friday 5th November and Morden Park will hold another amazing event the following day.

Both shows have two sets. The first starts earlier for children and the second starts later for adults – though why not enjoy both?

The gates open at 5:15pm on both days.

The first bonfire will be lit at 6:30pm followed by a 15-minute child-friendly firework display with a fun Disney soundtrack.

The second bonfire will be lit at 8:30pm followed by a louder display featuring iconic James Bond theme tunes.

There will also be a small funfair, food stalls and a bar to keep you entertained until the fun ends at 10pm.

Tickets must be bought in advance with adult tickets at £9.63, tickets for children aged 5-16 at £7.49 and under-fives go free.

Families can grab a £32.10 ticket in advance (two adults and two children) here.

There will be a limited number of tickets available on the night for Morden park only.

Time: 5:15pm

Location: 5 November – Wimbledon Park | 6 November – Morden Park

2. Guildford Firework Fiesta – Saturday 6th November

Head to Stoke Park in Guildford for a live music and firework extravaganza this Saturday.

Gates open at 5pm and the firework display starts at 8:30pm.

The torch light procession is sadly cancelled this year due to safety concerns.

But to offset any disappointment, the event will include live music for the first time.

The award winning band Blurasis will cover a host of artists including Blur, Oasis and Coldplay.

There will also be a fully licensed bar, a real ale marquee and a gin bar by award winning pub The Star Inn, plus delicious hot food by Mandira’s kitchen serving Indian cuisine and All Out Foods serving plant based burgers.

Tickets are available from £10 on the door (contactless payment only). Children under 16 go free.

Time: 5pm

Location: Stoke Park Guildford

3. Battersea Park Fireworks – Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th November

Battersea park is London’s biggest display south of the Thames.

Wandsworth Council’s firework display will brighten up the skies for two nights this year with an impressive 22-minute display crafted by award-winning pyrotechnicians.

Saturday night will be the classic bonfire celebration, with Sunday night tailored to families and children with an earlier start time.

On Saturday, gates open at 6pm, bonfire lighting starts 7:30pm and the fireworks begin at 8:00pm.

Food stalls and entertainment will be running from 6pm and an afterparty (over 18s) returns at the Evolution London, running until midnight.

Sunday night will start at 7pm and doors close at 8pm, so don’t be late!

Tickets start at £12.10 and children go free, although they must still secure a ticket here.

REMEMBER: The park will transform at night as fireworks light up the sky.

4. Beckenham Fireworks in the Park – Saturday 6th November

Beckenham Fireworks in the Park is a family-friendly event for Bonfire night that has been running since 1946.

Although there is no bonfire this year, the £10,000 firework display will make a fantastic event.

There is a quieter display at 6pm for younger children and the main firework display is at 7:45pm.

Get there early to enjoy the funfair, purchase light-up toys and grab a bite to eat.

Food stalls this year include burgers, jerk chicken, jacket potatoes, pulled pork, hot dogs and baileys hot chocolate.

The 5th Beckenham Scout group is using the event’s profits to support local charities.

Gates open on Croydon Road and Village Way in Beckenham at 5pm and tickets are available at the gates.

Adult tickets are £10, children (11+) £5, and primary and nursery children go free.

Family ticket: £20 (2 adults 2 children (11+) or 1 adult and 3 children (11+)

Time: 6pm

Location: Croydon Road Recreation Ground (Beckenham Rec)

5. Richmond Annual Family Fireworks – Sunday 7th November

Richmond athletic ground will host a spectacular firework display this Sunday.

The annual event, attracting thousands of spectators, is a family-friendly evening with a firework display, funfair and food stalls.

Gates will open at 4:30pm and the firework display, choreographed to iconic music, begins at 7pm.

Basement Door, the Richmond-based charity, will be entertaining the crowds on the main pitch from 5:45pm and Studio K, the Richmond-based dance studio will be performing in the build-up.

You will find an array of food and drinks, including hamburgers, crepes, mulled wine, coffee and a fully licenced bar.

There will also be a happy hour in the Members’ bar, operating until 6:00pm.

Arrive early to avoid disappointment – last entry is at 6:30pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £6 for children here.

Time: 4:30pm

Location: Richmond athletic ground