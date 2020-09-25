Murder investigation launched after police officer shot dead in Croydon

A police officer was shot dead inside Croydon Custody Centre, after officers failed to find the weapon in a search.

The suspect was being detained inside the custody centre when he pulled out a weapon that hadn’t been found in an earlier stop and search.

The 23-year-old man then reportedly shot himself in the head and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Scotland Yard has said it has referred the shooting to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who will stage an independent investigation into what happened and were on the scene earlier today.

The officer, a long serving sergeant in the Met Police, was performing a routine Covid-19 check on the suspect when he was shot, and later died in hospital.

The suspect had reportedly been arrested for possession of ammunition, after being seen acting suspiciously in Croydon town centre.

It’s believed but unconfirmed that he was already known to counter-terrorism police.

The Met confirmed no officers discharged their weapons during the incident.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances. My heart goes out to his family, direct colleagues and friends.

“We are currently supporting his family and also have a dedicated team providing support to the officers and those in the custody centre who witnessed the shooting.

“When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities. Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.”

Police officers across social media have been changing their profile pictures to a blacked out icon with a blue line through the middle, as a mark of respect to the fallen officer.

Hard to put into words. All I can say I lost a friend today and know very many more friends did everything they could. Devastated. Im thinking of everyone affected. ❤️ — Chief Insp Jack Rowlands (@earlyyearscop) September 25, 2020

Elsewhere, Croydon Council have been flying their flag at half-mast.