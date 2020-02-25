Croydon Voluntary Action event at City Hall bringing community together to tackle causes of violence

By Emily Coady-Stemp

Tackling knife crime and reducing violence in Croydon will be the aim of a meeting of more than 125 community workers this week.

An event at City Hall on Friday will see community workers, headteachers, parent representatives and political leaders looking at support given to young people to deal with their experiences of trauma and to make the right choices in life.

Croydon Voluntary action is hosting the event to bring community partnerships together.

Among those attending will be Sophie Linden, the Deputy Mayor of London, Tony Newman, the Leader of Croydon Council, and Dave Stringer, Croydon’s Borough Commander.

Tony Newman, the Leader of Croydon Council said: “Croydon is leading the way with its preventative approach to all forms of violence, establishing one of the first violence reduction networks in London to work with our partners from across the community.

“With 94,000 under-18s and more young people than anywhere else in London, they are at the heart of this and everything we do.

“The Mayor’s funding will support this important work and make a real difference to many young lives.”

Steve Phaure, Croydon Voluntary Action’s CEO, said: “We are looking to fill those spaces between the front door and the school gates where young people are at risk by building new partnerships that bring schools, families and local communities together in tackling the root causes of violence.”