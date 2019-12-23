By SWL Staff

Police officers from Croydon’s youth engagement team delivered presents to families who have experienced domestic abuse last Friday.

With support from Croydon’s Family Justice Centre (FJC) police and volunteers from the cadets helped spread festive cheer by distributing gifts donated by the public to Birdhurst Children’s Centre, Croydon’s Turnaround Centre and various other locations in the borough.

Councillor Hamida Ali, cabinet member for safer Croydon and communities, said: “This shows how generous our borough is, as our FJC service users are among many to benefit from these presents.

“Our social service teams are receiving 16 sacks of gifts, along with another 32 sacks which will be given to local charities.”

Donations have been left at Centrale & Whitgift shopping centre since November and are being accepted until December 22.

General Manager for Centrale shopping centre, David Ordman said “We are delighted with the generosity the Croydon community have shown this year, so far we have had over 500 presents donated to our centres for children of all ages.

“Now in its sixth year, we are thrilled to still be able to work with the police in helping those less fortunate”.

The creche at the Family Justice Centre, Park Lane, was also transformed into a grotto for a pop-up Christmas party where an officer dressed as Santa served mince pies.