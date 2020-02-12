By Aisha Awan

February 12 2020, 15.30

Follow @SW_Londoner

An old garage site on Croydon’s Shrublands estate could become affordable homes built by local people.

Croydon Council has invited residents to events in February and March to find out more about how to bid to the council for permission to develop their own community-led homes.

The council will choose a successful scheme later this year and the winners will then design and build between 10 and 15 homes, subject to planning approval.

The Shrublands site is the second proposed location in the borough for community-led homes.

Crystal Palace Community Land Trust (CLT) was chosen last August to develop its own low-carbon affordable homes at The Lawns in Upper Norwood after winning a council-run competition.

Councillor Alison Butler, Croydon Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for homes and gateway services, said: “As well as providing new council homes for local people, the council is encouraging other kinds of good-quality affordable housing for Croydon residents, including community-led developments.”

She added: “You don’t need to be a housebuilder to get involved in this scheme but we do want local people whose enthusiasm and drive could deliver more affordable homes for their community.”

The Shrublands site is a council-owned garage block off Shrublands Avenue next to an existing all-weather games pitch and green open space.

Winning bidders receive design and development support throughout the process from the council and Brick By Brick, the council-created developer delivering around 2,000 homes, including affordable homes, across the borough.

The first event from 7-9pm on Friday 21 February will discuss issues across the estate and review ways to improve evening parking.

The council is also organising a community conference on Saturday 28 March from 11am to 3pm at Shirley Community Centre in Shrublands Avenue. If you are a local resident and want to join one of these events, you can sign up via the Shaping Shrublands website.