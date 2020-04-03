Coronavirus: Surbiton pub the Antelope teams up with charity to deliver free meals to the vulnerable

By Amy Addison-Dunne

Surbiton pub The Antelope has teamed up with local charity Voices of Hope to provide 200 free meals a day to society’s most vulnerable.

The Antelope, owned by Big Smoke Brew Co, will work with the charity to make and distribute healthy meals to the elderly, low income, homeless and isolated in the Kingston area during the coronavirus crisis.

Big Smoke Brew Co owner James Morgan said: “We love the area we trade our business from and the local community. We have the facilities to support people who need it during these difficult times.”

Voices of Hope is a local Kingston charity that has been selected by the council to coordinate the distribution of aid.

RELIEF EFFORT: The Antelope is now producing 200 free meals a day

A spokesperson said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by our friends at Big Smoke – they have rallied to help, contributed their own finances and chefs to help and also put a ‘call to arms’ out for other businesses to join in helping.

“Voices of Hope and Kingsgate Church have taken on the specific responsibility of running a coordinated production and delivery of meals for those most vulnerable in our community; the homeless, those on cripplingly low incomes, those isolated and vulnerable, addressing the need for those that are too ill (physically or mentally) to cook meals for themselves.”

It has also called on other businesses to get involved in the scheme.

The allocation of free meals and help will come from a ‘triage system’, made up of local charities, Kingston Council, and other organisations, who will make referrals according to need.

Click here to donate to the Voices of Hope COVID-19 relief effort in Kingston.