Chic Chiswick street hosts classic car show for Hounslow charity

Aisha Awan

July 29, 2020, 15.15

Follow @SW_Londoner

Several supportive owners of classic automobiles held a car show in Chiswick in aid of Hounslow Community FoodBox earlier this month.

The event, which showcased cars including a Porsche from the 1970s, a Daimler from the 1960s, an MG from the 1940s and a Mini from the early 90s, took place on Sunday July 5 on Homefield Road.

The classic car show, which was the first of its kind in Chiswick, supported Hounslow Community FoodBox whose mission is to supply the needy with food parcels, especially during the lockdown, throughout the London Borough of Hounslow.

The charity’s motto ‘Give a little, help a lot’ was very apt for the event held across a small set of garages on a quiet residential street.

But despite the small venue, the show had a huge positive impact and reached its goal of creating more awareness and lots of the residents got involved.

WHEELY-GOOD: Crowds enjoying the car show

Peter Weir, 79, from Chiswick, was displaying his Austin 7 which he found abandoned in Belsize Park in 1966.

The story of how an unwanted car turned out to be a much-loved classic is rather humorous.

He tracked down the owner who was happy to get rid of it and since then has been working on restoring it to be presented at car shows around England.

Mr Weir said: “It took me about 10 years before I found anyone who could really restore it at the end of the 70s.

“By the mid-80s it was up and running and ready to go, although I don’t get to drive it around much but I manage to potter about on the weekends.

“It’s a post-war car and was fashionable for young people to drive.”

The event drew in families who donated food and were happy to pay the £5 entry fee.

The success of the event allowed the charity to spread the word of how important it is for the community to get involved.

Among the event organisers the importance of the volunteers who work behind the scenes was apparent.

Danielle, 16, from west London, was giving her time to assist.

She said: “I knew people who volunteered for Hounslow Community FoodBox and I joined in with them. I usually volunteer on a Tuesday.

“During the pandemic I was volunteering throughout.”

During the Covid-19 lockdown the need to prevent and provide relief for poverty has been overwhelming.

Danielle continued: “I’ve met some of the people we have helped, and it is as if we are doing them a favor because they don’t have any cash to get food. It really helps them make a difference.”

HAPPY AND HELPFUL: FoodBox volunteer Danielle (right) with treasurer Philip Jones

Hounslow Community FoodBox treasurer Philip Jones, 60, said: “We provide parcels to all the people in the London Borough of Hounslow in need.

“This service is for the vulnerable who can’t afford to put food on their plate.

“They have to get in touch with people who can refer them, such as social workers, Jobcenter Plus or charities. We have about 75 organisations who refer people to us.”

The generosity of the community paired with the event being a family activity on a sunny weekend was a pleasant way to create awareness and raise money and contributions.

Fantastic donation from the Blenheim Centre from Jessica Smith! 🍎💚 Please see the links in our bio if you would like to get involved and donate! #hounslowfoodbox #donations #grateful pic.twitter.com/z0rQM6ahgF — Hounslow FoodBox (@HounslowFoodBox) July 21, 2020

You can make donations by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/hounslowfoodbox or you can arrange a collection of unwanted food from your home in line with social distancing rules.

After the success of the first event it now looks as if it might be a regular fixture on the Chiswick calendar!