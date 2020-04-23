CBD oil and relaxation: The impact of CBD on the serotonin system

By SWL staff

We hear a lot about the role that CBD plays in the endocannabinoid system that regulates many of the functions necessary to our body mainly because the receptors of this system are exclusively susceptible to cannabinoids.

With the changes that are happening about CBD and cannabis legalisation around Europe, we can soon all benefit of the many advantages that cannabis has to offer.

CBD oil and its interaction with the body

We have seen that CBD oil and CBD products, in general, are great regulators for our organism. However, still very few people talk about the impact of cannabinoids on the rest of the systems in our bodies.

The endocannabinoid system is not the only one that regulates our nervous system and our immune system. The serotonin system also participates in this process and does not play a less important role than the endocannabinoid system.

As you can guess, if you’re talking about the serotonin system, it’s because the CBD oil directly impacts that system just as much as it affects the endocannabinoid system.

CBD belongs to a particular family of molecules called cannabinoids. Hundreds of cannabinoids are found in the cannabis plant. The best known are CBD, THC, CBG, CBC and CBN.

Our bodies also produce cannabinoids. They are called endocannabinoids since “endo” means internal. The most well-known endocannabinoid is anandamide and is very similar to CBD.

Via the cannabinoid receptors CB1 and CB2, the endocannabinoid system plays a significant role in many vital functions for our body. CB1 and CB2 are susceptible to any cannabinoids and are responsible for regulating our nervous system and our immune system. The consumption of CBD impacts these receptors, which explains the many benefits of the molecule.

CBD endocannabinoid system

It is essential to understand that CB1 and CB2 are cannabinoid receptors but are not the only molecules that interact with the cannabinoid system. It is a complex system of receptors, neurotransmitters, hormones and other molecules. A known and essential neurotransmitter for our general well-being is serotonin.

This molecule plays a role as crucial as CB1 and CB2 since it impacts many of the functions regulated through these receptors. However, it does so through other receptors that are also susceptible to CBD and anandamide. Cannabinoids also have a considerable impact on the serotonin system, which regulates many of the same functions as the endocannabinoid system.

Serotonin and its impact on the body

Serotonin is considered a neurotransmitter by the vast majority of scientists even if opinions are shared above, and some say it is a hormone. It is a molecule produced by our body within the brain and at the level of the intestines.

One of its peculiarities is that it does not cross the border between the blood and the brain, implying that the serotonin produced by our brain remains in our mind.

Impact on the nervous system

Many refer to serotonin as the ‘molecule of happiness. It is because it has a high impact on our mood and the pleasure that one can feel which has implications in terms of stress, anxiety and depression. This molecule also directly impacts our sleep by generating a hormone called melatonin which is responsible for regulating our sleep cycle.

Impact on the immune system

Apart from its essential role in the functioning and regulation of our nervous system, serotonin is even more important for our digestive system. Indeed, the majority of the serotonin that is in our body is not produced in the brain but at the level of the intestines. The blood platelets in our body also release serotonin to accelerate the wound healing process.

Impact of CBD oil on the serotonin system

It is only recently that the effect of CBD on serotonin has been recognized given the fact that this molecule attracts more and more interest. Therefore, researches demonstrate that CBD consumption has a positive impact on the serotonin system, but the mechanism of this impact has not yet been fully understood.

CBD and serotonin receptors

The potential that CBD has to reduce stress and anxiety is well known. What is interesting is that it is not only through CB1 that CBD has a positive effect on these conditions, but also through 5-HT1A. This receptor is associated with states like anxiety, addiction, appetite, sleep, pain and nausea. By attaching itself to this receiver, the CBD has a positive impact on all these functions.

However, it is not yet clear how significant the impact is and what exactly are the associated mechanisms. There are already a lot of studies on the impact of this interaction on sleep, anxiety and appetite but only a few regarding its effects on addiction. CBD also increases the presence of a crucial endocannabinoid: anandamide. Anandamide is very similar to CBD in its impact on CB1 and 5-HT1A, which strengthens the benefits of CBD.

Impact of CBD on mood, stress and depression

The 5-HT2A receptor is associated with stress, anxiety, headache and psychedelic experiments. The CBD has a minimal relationship with this molecule, but its presence changes its shape slightly. This change in shape has an indirect impact and prevents specific molecules that could harm this receptor from attaching to it. It is part of the reason why CBD is considered an anti-psychotic.

CBD as an anti-psychotic

5-HT3A is associated with mood changes, sensations of pain and nausea. Molecules that interact with this receptor in the same way as CBD are often used to limit nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy. Again, anandamide has the same effect on 5-HT3A as CBD, and since CBD stimulates production, the positive impact is all the higher.

Feature photo by Katie Barrett on Unsplash.