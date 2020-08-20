By SWL Reporters

Having regained their Premier League status at the first time of asking, Fulham’s focus is now on ensuring that they have the squad in place to avoid becoming a ‘yo-yo club’.

With some football clubs, a lack of investment in the squad following promotion to the top-flight leads to an immediate return to the Championship (see Norwich City last term).

However, splashing the cash doesn’t necessarily equate to success either, as any follower of Fulham knows all too well.

The Fulham hierarchy embarked on a spending spree in summer 2018 following promotion to the Premier League that proved to be little short of disastrous, with numerous signings (including half-a-dozen loanees).

A close-knit squad that had stormed to promotion playing some exhilarating football had quickly become one bloated with ill-judged signings, many of whom were regarded as little more than mercenaries.

The early indications are that Fulham are adopting a more cautious and balanced approach to recruiting players in the current transfer window.

To date, the only incoming deal has been to secure the permanent signing of Anthony Knockaert from Brighton & Hove Albion following a season-long loan.

There are clearly areas of the team in which Fulham do need to strengthen but, despite being one of the bookies favourites for relegation at 11/10 with bet365 bookmakers, there are no wholesale changes needed to Scott Parker’s squad.

At the time of writing, it would appear that the Cottagers are close to securing the signing of left-back Antonee Robinson from beleaguered Wigan Athletic for a fee in the region of £2 million.

A permanent deal for Harrison Reed from Southampton after a successful spell on loan also has to be near the top of Parker’s list of priorities and there looks to be a definite need for another central defender too.

With a lack of attacking depth and support for Aleksandar Mitrovic, there is also currently speculation surrounding a loan bid for young Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

Retaining their Premier League status will be the priority for Fulham over the coming campaign and, providing lessons have been learnt from 2018, that looks to be well within their capabilities with just a handful of astute additions.