Carshalton keep play-off dreams alive with 4-0 win over Horsham

By James Barrett-Sterling

March 3 2020, 11.30

[email protected]_Londoner

Carshalton Athletic emphatically won a battle of play-off hopefuls last weekend as the club consolidated their position near the top of the Isthmian Premier League.

There were only two points separating the fifth-placed Robins and sixth-placed visitors Horsham last Saturday, but the home side ran out 4-0 winners.

A healthy crowd of 461 were treated to two goals in each half during a match played in just about every weather condition known to forecasters.

But Carshalton midfielder Kershaney Samuels, who scored arguably the best goal of the afternoon, believes this kind of result is one he and his teammates should record more often.

“This is a result we should see more of as we create so many chances in every game,” said Samuels.

“It was important to keep a clean sheet and I feel if we can keep more of those then we’ll win games more comfortably.

“It’s been extremely rare for us not to score in a game this season, but against Horsham we proved to ourselves and the fans just how clinical we can be.”

Carshalton got off to the perfect start against Horsham as Christie Pattisson got on the end of Lewis White’s second-minute cross to side-foot home from six yards.

Substitute Ernold Haxhiu, who came on for Omar Koroma in the 12th minute after the striker suffered a concussion, swept home Bobby Price’s low cross to make it 2-0 before the break.

The visitors put Carshalton under more pressure after half-time but couldn’t reduce the arrears before Samuels cracked home a sweet 20-yard half volley on 73 minutes.

And the icing on the cake came five minutes from time as a classic counterattack was finished by an unmarked Ricky Korboa from close range.

“I didn’t really control the throw-in properly but it sat up so nice,” Samuels smiled when asked about his impressive strike.

“As soon as I hit it I knew it was going in though and I was very happy to get on the scoresheet.

“But we now need to focus on doing well in our last nine games. We can’t afford to drop anymore points because it’s so tight at the top.”

That victory now means Carshalton have solidified fifth-place with a five point cushion to sixth, but the Robins have played a game or two more than those around them bar current leaders Worthing.

Next up for Carshalton Athletic is a home game against struggling Cheshunt on Saturday 8 March (kick-off 3pm).