Twickenham pub sets up home delivery service to feed the elderly as coronavirus crisis deepens

By Amy Addison-Dunne

March 24 2020, 21.25

Twickenham pub the Sussex Arms has set up a delivery scheme for the elderly and vulnerable in the area.

The Sussex Arms, owned by Big Smoke Brew Co are offering home delivery of meals for £5 to the elderly.

The brains behind the service, Clare Morgan, who is married to the co-owner of Big Smoke Brew Co has said there is no profit motive behind the scheme, and the pub is looking to do its bit during the coronavirus crisis.

She said: “What we’re encouraging people to do is call us, we would go and deliver the food, leave it on the doorstep so there’s no physical contact between our delivery team, and the vulnerable person inside.

“We’ve made three kinds of payment options available: you can pay on the phone, we have a contactless card machine which can go with the delivery team, and thirdly, if it was a case that they were sitting in the house, they could post £5 through the letterbox, when the food is delivered.

“There’s a virus spreading, and we want to help in any way we can to protect our elderly and vulnerable groups who have been told to self-isolate at home.”

Richmond social services have been made aware of the scheme, and have already been referring people to the service.

Carers who have contracted the virus and made to self-isolate will be given the Sussex Arms’ menu to put together a seven- or 14-day meal plan with the pub for their care charge with allotted delivery slots, with 50% off the total cost.

Measures will be taken to ensure all contact is kept to a minimum in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Other pubs also owned by the Big Smoke Brew Co will be participating in the scheme, including the Albion in Kingston, The Antelope in Surbiton, and the Express Tavern in Kew.

There have so far been 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Richmond-Upon-Thames, as of Tuesday March 24.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced tougher measures would be taken to ensure social distancing in a bid to stop the spread of the virus, including imposing fines.

If you are elderly or a carer in isolation and interested in this service, please call the Sussex Arms on 020 8894 7468.