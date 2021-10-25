Which Premier League goalie will keep the cleanest sheet?

The new Premier League season is up and running and it is already becoming clear which goalkeepers are in for a long, hard campaign, and others whose value is only rising as the weeks go by and the clean sheets mount up.

Here we cast an eye over some of the best goalkeepers from London’s top clubs, to see which shot stoppers are making names for themselves, as well as those who are one more howler away from being sent back to the reserve team.

Édouard Mendy – Chelsea’s number one

Chelsea are one of the big favourites for the Premier League title this season, having proven their worth by winning the Champions League as well as signing one of the hottest strikers in world football, Romelu Lukaku.

A large part of the success that has seen the team only concede three goals in their opening eight Premier League games has been the resurgence of veteran stars like Thiago Silva, but the Senegalese keeper Édouard Mendy has also been superb.

From a total of 38 Premier League appearances, Mendy has kept an incredible 20 clean sheets, which ranks as one of the best records anywhere in Europe.

His incredible athleticism and superb decision making could be what ultimately wins Chelsea the league.

Ben Foster – Watford’s cycling keeper

These days Ben Foster is better known for his YouTube channel than his goalkeeping escapades for Watford, and he might want to consider ditching the matchday blogs if his recent performances have been anything to go by.

So far, he has shipped eight goals in just four games, although it should be noted that he could have done very little about the goals that have gotten past him.

To keep fit away from the training ground, Foster is famous for jumping on his beloved road bike, but it is unclear if that added cardio is doing much for his overall goalkeeping.

Hugo Lloris – French flair between the sticks

Hugo Lloris leads something of a double life, winning major international honours with France and then crashing back to reality with Spurs.

Such is the life of a dedicated Tottenham player, but there can be no doubting that he is holding up his end of the bargain, managing three clean sheets from his team’s opening eight Premier League games.

He has done this despite having a pretty average defence in front of him that includes Eric Dier.

At the end of the day a goalkeeper is only as good as the protection he receives from his teammates, meaning that Lloris will continue to be a sitting duck the times when Spurs decide to have one of their famous off days.

Aaron Ramsdale – Once a Blade and now a Gunner

Aaron Ramsdale was not seen as a particularly sexy signing for Mikel Arteta to make over the summer, but there are already promising signs that he could be just the sort of calm head that Arsenal have been lacking at the back.

In his first five appearances, Ramsdale kept three clean sheets, and his performances are a large part of the reason that the Gunners have begun to turn their season around.