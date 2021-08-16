Racism in football – a perfect storm leading to a reckoning

The pandemic has posed an existential threat to the game of football, but racism has been a longer standing threat which has had human costs across the year.

Racism has plagued football as long as there have been racists within stadiums and in the game.

In recent years, the endemic issue has moved more online, becoming prevalent on social media.

Alongside this, political trends across the west have exacerbated the issue, emboldening racists.

After the pandemic interrupted a season, and threw the game into turmoil, the issue of racism reared its head as the world was overtaken by a virus.

But how is the game responding to this problem?

A SWLondoner investigation finds opaque club cultures, a fear of taking responsibility and a perfect storm leading to a reckoning this summer, in the delayed Euro 2020 championship.

Featured image credit: Кирилл Венедиктов via Wikimedia Commons under CC BY-SA 3.0 license