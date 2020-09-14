It’s a Doorstep Jamboree for shielding young people across London

By Anita Langary

Children’s theatre company Oily Cart are offering a Doorstep Jamboree to young people in London with complex needs who are shielding because of Covid-19.

Each performance of the Balkan-inspired tunes will be personalised to the individual family and those selected will be able to cater it to their needs and preferences.

The performance aims to showcase a joyful celebration of resilience so that those shielding do not feel invisible.

Oily Cart’s artistic director Ellie Griffiths said: “Oily Cart is used to ripping up the rule book of traditional theatre to take it to places it has never been.

“Our mission now is to amplify voices of young people who are non-verbal, so they become a part of the conversation as the ‘new normal’ is being built.

“Shielding should not affect anyone’s right to creativity, their right to connection and their right to play.”

Doorstep Jamboree is the first project in Oily Cart’s ‘Uncancellable Programme’, which was developed in response to the global health crisis.

Over the next 18 months, the organisation will work in homes, online and on the streets as a means to serve their community throughout this unprecedented time.

Doorstep Jamboree will visit 15 families across London, including homes in Lambeth and Wandsworth, and will offer two performance options.

The first is that three members of the band can ‘jam’ with the young person through the window or letterbox and improvise a performance outside their house.

The other option available is a personalised Zoom call featuring a tailor-made song dedicated to the person, which is recorded and added to an album of songs from Jamboree that the family will be sent afterwards.

‘Pop-up’ versions of the show will also visit residential schools and children’s outdoor play centres.

Disabled activist and original member of Jamboree Robyn Steward said: “Many kids around the UK have not been able to go out at all.

“This group of children have really high support needs, but are still human and have positive qualities.

“When you don’t see people it’s easy to forget about them.”

Doorstep Jamboree runs from 16 September and more information can be found at www.oilycart.org.uk.