Merton and Richmond set for new employment scheme

Residents from Merton and Richmond upon Thames are set to receive tailored support to learn new skills and find employment in a new ‘Restart Scheme’.

The scheme is being launched across the capital to support more than 115,000 people who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Maximus UK are partnering with local social enterprise and experienced employment skills provider, Reed, to provide the scheme to 9,000 people in Merton and Richmond.

Dr Paul Williams, Division President of Maximus UK, said: “Through delivery of the Restart Scheme, we are committed to playing our part in the national effort to rebuild the British economy.

“We are looking forward to working with local community partners to help thousands of people to access effective, tailored support and overcome barriers so that they can get back into work.”

The scheme offers 12 months of tailored and community-based support for people who are on Universal Credit, and forms part of the Government’s ‘Plan for Jobs’ designed to support people across the country who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those on the scheme will receive guidance to overcome barriers and acquire new skills to secure employment.

The scheme will also offer the opportunity to re-train in growth sectors and receive professional accreditations.

Over 1,000 people are being recruited by Maximus UK to deliver the scheme.

Maximus UK will also invest more than £5million into hundreds of community organisations, charities and small to medium sized businesses through their new Community Partnership Network which will provide expert support services, including training and mental health support to people on the ‘Restart Scheme’.

All referrals to the scheme will be through the Department for Work and Pensions network of Jobcentres.