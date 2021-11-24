Positive about Down Syndrome (PADS) marked World Down syndrome month by sharing a series of photos in a 31-day challenge this October.

Richmond’s Park Lane Stables spoke about the significance the riding school has on Down syndrome children and how it helps children with disabilities.

To celebrate people with Down Syndrome’s abilities and accomplishments, the riding school and Down Syndrome group used social media to share the positives of Down Syndrome.

SWL spoke to PADS and Park Lane Stables who believe there is a lack of knowledge about Down syndrome, and how the lives of people with the condition should be celebrated instead of following the stigma.

Photo credit: Lucienne Davies