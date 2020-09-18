More than 70% of Richmond Park residents hurt by Hammersmith Bridge closure

The Hammersmith Bridge closure has negatively affected the lives of more than 70% of people in Richmond Park according to a survey conducted by their MP, Sarah Olney.

The survey, which had 2300 respondents, nearly half of which were from the strongly affected Barnes area, aimed to assess the impact of the bridge closure on local residents.

The main change people have had to make is their travel routes, with 61% of people changing their driving route and 56% of people changing their public transport route.

Additionally, 41% of people have changed where they shop as a result of the closure.

Ms Olney, said: “These results clearly show the huge effect the Hammersmith Bridge closure has had on residents which has led to significantly longer journey times, increased local congestion and a devastating impact on local businesses.

“This has demonstrated how important the bridge is to Barnes residents and how devastating the effect of its closures have been.

“it’s vital to get it reopened, and the constituents will suffer unless it is reopened soon.”

The 133-year-old bridge was closed last month, causing significant traffic issues as more than 22,000 vehicles crossed the bridge every day before its closure.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set up a task force to address the issues, with the repairs set to cost over £140m.

Ms Olney added: “While I welcome the Department for Transport announcement that they are setting up a task force to oversee the repairs to the bridge, what we urgently need is funding to get this project moving and we need an urgent solution.

“I am calling upon the Secretary of State for Transport to share with Barnes residents his commitment to funding and delivering a temporary solution and repaired main bridge as soon as possible.”

Of the survey respondents, 88% felt the government should fund the bridge repairs, and 93% wanted either buses or cars and buses to be able to cross the bridge.

Local residents had been calling for temporary solutions as schools reopened, and even set up a petition to try to get the government involved.