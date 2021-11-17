Love Brownies to open new café and shop in Kingston

Love Brownies are to open a café and a shop in Kingston on December 1.

Established in 2009, it will be the brand’s 17th café as part of their UK expansion.

Based in the Yorkshire Dales, Love Brownies are a multi award-winning business, winning the Great British Food Awards and Great Taste Awards in 2019.

Head baker and owner Chantal Teal said: “We’re so excited to bring our award-winning brownies and delicious Dales-inspired menu to the heart of Kingston.

“We know the people of Greater London enjoy our brownies after the success of our other stores such as Clapham Junction and Islington.

“We are thrilled to bring those in the Kingston area a taste of Yorkshire.

“The shop is in a fantastic location and coming just in time for Christmas, where people can indulge in a sweet treat to break from their busy Christmas shopping.”

LOUGHTON STORE: The exciting expansion is being brought to Kingston

Despite the company’s growth, Chantal ensures that the quality of brownies meets her uncompromising standards, earning her many awards in the last ten years.

The new café will be located at 18 Castle Street and will be open seven days a week.

Customers will be able to find handmade chocolate brownies, brownie milkshakes with vegan alternatives and a range of freshly brewed coffees.

Even if brownies aren’t your thing, a delicious ‘Dales Kitchen’ breakfast and lunch menu will also be available for adults and children.

