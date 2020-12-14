Brixton pizzeria donates over 1,000 pizzas to key workers this Christmas

Brixton pizzeria ‘Share A Slice’ is giving back to the local community by donating over 1,000 pizzas in a ’12 Days of Christmas’ charity event.

The donations will be distributed to 12 different organisations, in order to show that Christmas truly is a time for giving.

It is hoped the charity event will ensure that despite the challenges and hard times of 2020, key workers are well fed and to top the year off nicely for them.

Share A Slice said the event was a thank you to the local community who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic.

#SOCIALLYGOODPIZZA: Donated to hospitals and other key workers

The margarita pizza roster will include a vegan option and be distributed to organisations including Guys & St Thomas’ Hospital, Brixton Soup Kitchen, King’s College Hospital, Brixton Station’s TfL staff, Brixton’s supermarket workers, and Windmill Care Home.

The authentic, Naples trained restaurant owners Raj and Sandeep were originally inspired by a chance conversation with a homeless man outside Old Street tube station about the lack of hot food in the community.

It was this slice of luck moment that lead to the duo creating a social enterprise dedicated to combating hunger, a major symptom of homelessness and the growing homeless population in London.

The fresh and classic flavoured pizzas are made from dough left to rise for 24 hours to ensure a light and super soft taste, but this is not the only clever ‘base’ used in their commercial model.

AUTHENTIC PIZZAS: Fresh Italian ingredients bring a flavour of Naples to London

For every pizza bought by a customer, Share A Slice will make and donate another one to give to those in need via their weekly food drives and charity partners.

This idea means their customers are helping to feed someone with a meal of their own at no extra cost just by buying a pizza.

KING’S COLLEGE HOSPITAL: One of the organisations receiving the pizzas

In the early days, the restaurant sold pizzas in street food markets across London in a converted horse cart trailer aptly called the Mona Pizza.

This tradition may not be the main mode of sale this Christmas, but some Italian cuisine delivered to a group of very worthy front line workers is sure to deliver a warm feeling during this cold December month.

Share A Slice are running the Christmas charity event from the 7th December to 19th December.

Restaurants are located at Pop Brixton Station Road, SW9 8PQ and Rooftop, Bussey Building, 133 Rye Lane, Peckham, SE15 4ST.

