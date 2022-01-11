Three year sentence for drug dealer arrested by Violent Crime Task Force

A warrant executed by the Met’s Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) has seen a gang member jailed for three years for drugs offences.

Officers raided the Lambeth home of known gang member Michael Richards, in Saxby Road, SW2, back in November 2021.

Richards, 22 was found inside the address with multiple wraps of class A drugs as well as a large amount of cash.

Laboratory tests later found the substances to be heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis with a street value of around £1,000.

He was subsequently charged with three offences:

Possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – cocaine

Possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – heroin

Possession a controlled drug of class B – cannabis / cannabis resin

On Thursday 6 January, Richards appeared at Inner London Crown Court where he received a three year custodial sentence.

Inspector Dan Thompson, who leads VCTF Proactive Syndicate 11, based at Sutton, said: “The distribution of drugs fuels violence and the associated criminality that accompanies it causes misery to local communities.

“This is a great example of how the VCTF are tasked to an area and can really focus on those individuals who are driving up violence on our streets and in our communities through the supply of drugs.”

A number of key violence measures reduced from January to November 2021, compared to the same period prior to the pandemic in 2019:

Homicides decreased by 7 per cent (9 fewer victims)

Knife crime decreased by 32 per cent (4,613 fewer offences)

Knife crime with injury decreased by 21 per cent (784 fewer victims)

Inspector Thompson added: “Despite these reductions, we are not complacent and know there is more to do.

“Our determination to tackle these crimes remains strong and we will continue to work with our partners, using every power and tactic available, to serve and protect our communities.

“We are absolutely committed to driving down violent crime and we will relentlessly focus on those individuals intent on causing violence.’’

Anyone with information about violence can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.