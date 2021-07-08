Pop-up ‘Talkaoke’ talk show heads to Nine Elms this weekend

A unique pop-up talk show named ‘Talkaoke’ will be heading to Nine Elms this Saturday as part of the Happy Streets Festival.

‘Talkaoke’ is an interactive, live television-style event conceived by the art group, ‘The People Speak’, where guests are encouraged to drop in to discuss a myriad of topics from the local, to the comical and the deep.

The ‘Talkaoke’ host sits in the middle of a round table surrounded by the participants who sit on connected smaller tables with their own microphones.

In particular, the pop-up event hopes to start conversations about the area ahead of the new Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms tube openings.

Senior producer at The People Speak, Margot Przymierska, said: “What makes ‘Talkaoke’ different to a talk show is that there is no agenda.

“It’s up to the participants around the table who come on the day to vocalise what they’re interested in.

“It’s about facilitating the collective voice and making new connections to overcome issues and see things from a fresh perspective.

“Living in the world that we are, we’re used to a hierarchy where there is the ‘expert’ or the ‘presenter’, whereas ‘Talkaoke’ is keen to dismantle that hierarchy so that everyone has an equal say.”

THE PEOPLE SPEAK: The group is hoping to engage the Lambeth and Wandsworth communities

Mikey Weinkove conceived the idea of ‘Talkaoke’ after getting increasingly frustrated with the polarising and sensationalised nature of talk shows.

The pop-up will be running at the Happy Streets Festival from 1pm until 5:30pm, and aims to help people reconnect after a year of lockdowns.

The Happy Streets Festival is a free one-day event for all the family hosting live music, circus, crafts and activities, pizza-making and outdoor live performances.

The festival will be taking place at St. George’s School, Thessaly Road, SE8 4JS or you can join online via Zoom.

You can find out more at: http://thepeoplespeak.org.uk/event/talkaoke-at-happy-streets-festival-2021/