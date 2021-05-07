Independent gyms and training centres hit hard by Covid-19 insecurity

SWL spoke with an owner of one of London’s many independent gyms and training centres, about how insecurity caused by Covid-19 is impacting their recovery since reopening last month.

Her comments reflected recent data released by the Office for National Statistics and a report released by UKactive in partnership with 4global and GGFit that outlined the impact that the pandemic had on the sector.

While most of the focus is on large chain gyms, many people feel far safer, happier and better served in independent gyms and training centres.

SWL looked at why the sector has been so successful, how lockdowns have affected their membership numbers, and how people have have responded to the constantly changing events of the last 12 months.

